Jammu and Kashmir: Ramnagar SDM Rajendra Singh, son killed in landslide in Udhampur The accident occurred earlier in the day when Rajendra Singh and his family were travelling in a Bolero vehicle from Dharmari in Udhampur district to their native village, Pattiyaan.

Jammu:

In a heartbreaking incident in Jammu and Kashmir, SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) of Ramnagar Rajendra Singh and his son died on Friday after the vehicle they were travelling in was struck by a landslide, leading to a tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tragedy took place while the family was returning to their native village, Pattiyaan, from Dharmari, in Udhampur district, in a Bolero vehicle earlier in the day.

According to reports, as the vehicle passed through the Salukh Ikhter Nala region, a sudden landslide occurred, burying the car under a massive pile of debris. The impact was fatal for SDM Rajendra Singh and his son, who died on the spot.

Wife injured, rescued by locals

Three other passengers, Singh’s wife, his cousin, and the cousin’s wife, sustained serious injuries. Locals, along with the police, initiated a rescue operation and managed to retrieve the injured, who were rushed to a nearby hospital. After initial treatment, they were referred to the district hospital in Reasi for further care.

Police officials have confirmed that the cause of the accident was a landslide triggered by ongoing weather conditions. An investigation is currently underway.

Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu region has been experiencing a series of devastating landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall over the past several days. Saturated soil and unstable slopes have resulted in multiple incidents across districts like Reasi, Poonch, and Udhampur, causing loss of life and significant disruption to travel and daily activity.

In Reasi district, a landslide near Banganga on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route injured four devotees, while a separate incident in Poonch claimed the life of a five-year-old schoolboy and left several others injured on July 21. Same day, a major landslide also blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Dewal Bridge in Samroli village, cutting off a key transport artery and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. Authorities launched clearance operations, but travel remained severely affected for hours.

Local administrations have issued advisories urging people to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and to exercise caution when using mountain roads or visiting pilgrimage sites.

Report from Rahi Kapoor