Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in Budgam

Security forces have arrested an active terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Central Kashmir's Budgam district today, informed local police.

The arrest came after a joint operation was conducted by the state police along with the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

More details are awaited.

