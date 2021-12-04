Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL 2 Tripura State Rifle Jawans killed by colleague in shooting spree

Highlights 2 Tripura State Rifle Jawans were killed on Saturday morning.

All the Jawans belonged to the 5th Battalion of the Tripura Police Department.

One of the colleagues went on a shooting spree, and later confessed.

In a fresh case of fratricide, at least 2 Tripura State Rifle Jawans were killed after one of their colleagues went on a shooting spree on Saturday morning. The incident took place at ONGC GCS located at Madhupur, Konaban under Tripura's Sephajala district.

All the Jawans belonged to the 5th Battalion of the Tripura Police Department (TPD). After the incident, the accused jawan surrendered before the Police station with arms and ammunition.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakhs each to the bereaved families, the TPD informed.

Latest India News