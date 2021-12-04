Saturday, December 04, 2021
     
2 Tripura State Rifle Jawans killed by colleague in shooting spree

All the Jawans belonged to the 5th Battalion of the Tripura Police Department (TPD). After the incident, the accused jawan surrendered before the Police station with arms and ammunition.

Agartala Updated on: December 04, 2021 15:34 IST
In a fresh case of fratricide, at least 2 Tripura State Rifle Jawans were killed after one of their colleagues went on a shooting spree on Saturday morning. The incident took place at ONGC GCS located at Madhupur, Konaban under Tripura's Sephajala district. 

All the Jawans belonged to the 5th Battalion of the Tripura Police Department (TPD). After the incident, the accused jawan surrendered before the Police station with arms and ammunition. 

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has announced a compensation of Rs 5 Lakhs each to the bereaved families, the TPD informed.

 

