Image Source : FILE Three killed, two injured in highway accident in Jammu and Kashmir

Three people were killed and two others injured after their car veered off the road and hit a parapet wall of the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district, police said. The accident occurred at Mangtia Morh near Rajbagh when they were going to Jammu from Kathua. It is suspected that the driver lost control of the car, a police officer said.

The five persons were all relatives, hailing from Jammu's Bishnah area. They were admitted to a hospital where Om Prakash (90), Krishna Devi (85) and Ram Paul (62) succumbed to injuries, he said.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage in the accident, the officer said.

