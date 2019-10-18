Jammu and Kashmir administration announces exams for Class 5 to 12

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Jammu and Kashmir govt announces exams

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced the dates for year-end examinations from Class 5 to Class 12. According to a report with the Indian Express, the move is aimed to bring students back to school. The State Institute of Education (SEI) and Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) have separately issued date sheets for Classes 5 to 12. Education department officials assert that schools across Valley are almost open, but the number of students attending schools continues to be low.

Commenting on the development, JKBOSE chairperson Veena Pandita said exams for Class 10 will start from October 29, Class 12 from October 30 and final examinations for Class 9 will start from November 18.

Class 10 exams will be completed in 20 days while Class 9 and 12 exams will be completed in about a month, she said.

The decision, however, has left parents of the students in a fizz as they are concerned about the security.

Normalcy has started to return as the Jammu and Kashmir authorities first opened the Valley for tourism and later lifted prohibitions from postpaid mobile services.

Schools in the Valley, however, wore a deserted look as the students did not join back their classes.

Meanwhile, terrorists have attacked and killed three people in Shopian and Pulwama within a week.

While a truck driver from Rajasthan was shot in Shopian Monday, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was gunned down in Pulwama and a fruit loader Charanjeet Singh from Punjab shot dead and his employer critically injured in Shopian on Wednesday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Centre abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

