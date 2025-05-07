Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah assesses security situation along LoC areas after Operation Sindoor Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah is keeping an eye on the current situation amid the increasing tension here in India and the ongoing military action there in Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Taking revenge for the Pahalgam attack, India carried out an airstrike on Pakistan, which was named 'Operation Sindoor'. Given this, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken a big action. CM Omar Abdullah has called an emergency cabinet meeting in Srinagar today, on May 7.

What happened in the Jammu and Kashmir emergency meeting?

It is believed that this meeting, called by CM Omar Abdullah, probably discussed the current situation in the areas bordering Pakistan. CM Omar Abdullah is keeping an eye on the current situation amid the increasing tension here and the ongoing military action there.

According to PTI reports, on Operation Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said, "After the inhumane and barbaric murder of 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam, it was expected that India would use its right to respond in an appropriate and proportionate way. I think the Government of India and Indian Defence Forces have gone out of the way to ensure no military and civilian targets were hit in Pakistan. They have only hit terror bases. As reports are coming, Pakistan has gone out of its way to target the civilian population. So I have taken stock of the situation, and we are dealing with the situation as it develops."

In order to preserve calm and public trust, CM Abdullah instructed officials to continue being watchful and proactive, particularly in forward villages.

He told district administrations to be ready for everything and reaffirmed his government's dedication to the welfare of those living along the border. The Chief Minister also went over the status of the rehabilitation and relief efforts for the impacted families.