J&K: 4 Bihar residents killed, 28 others injured as bus overturns on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama

J&K: Bus overturns on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama

J&K bus accident: In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed and 28 injured, on Saturday, when the bus in which they were travelling overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to officials, the incident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the Barsoo area.

They further said that all the deceased were residents of Bihar. Meanwhile, the injured passengers were taken to various hospitals for treatment in the district, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

