Saturday, March 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J&K: 4 Bihar residents killed, 28 others injured as bus overturns on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama

J&K: 4 Bihar residents killed, 28 others injured as bus overturns on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama

J&K bus accident: According to officials, the incident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the Barsoo area.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Pulwama (J&K) Updated on: March 18, 2023 11:34 IST
J&K: Bus overturns on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama
Image Source : PTI/FILE J&K: Bus overturns on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama

J&K bus accident: In a tragic incident, at least four people were killed and 28 injured, on Saturday, when the bus in which they were travelling overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to officials, the incident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in the Barsoo area.

They further said that all the deceased were residents of Bihar. Meanwhile, the injured passengers were taken to various hospitals for treatment in the district, the officials said. 

Further details are awaited. 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News