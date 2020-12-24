Image Source : PTI/FILE Two terrorists holed up in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, encounter underway

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, police said.

Army and Baramulla police have launched a joint operation. The entire area has been cordoned off. According to reports, at least two terrorists are believed to be holed up.

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area in Baramulla where an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists this morning. pic.twitter.com/JEyMNiYugH — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Earlier this week, two terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba surrendered during an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district. Police said the encounter in Tongdounu took place on the basis of a specific input about the presence of terrorists in that area. Arms and ammunition, including two pistols, and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

