Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind delegation holds meet with JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill, presents recommendations

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind delegation holds key meet with JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill

A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, led by its president Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, held a meeting with the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to present their views and suggestions on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 on Monday (October 14). The meeting was held in the main committee room of the Parliament House Annexe.

Those who participated in the meeting included Rauf Rahim, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court, Akramul Jabbar Khan, Retired IRS Officer, Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui, Secretary, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Owais Sultan Khan, Advisor, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind.

What happened at the meeting?

During the meeting, the delegation presented several key recommendations regarding the proposed amendments to the Waqf Bill. On the occasion, Rauf Rahim provided a detailed analysis of the constitutional aspects of the bill on behalf of the Jamiat.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Amid strong disapproval by the Opposition parties, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on August 8. NDA allies JD-U, TDP, and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde supported the Bill. TDP MP Ganti Harish Madhur said his party will have no problem if the Bill is sent to a parliamentary committee. Accepting the demands of the allies and the opposition parties, the government proposed sending this bill to the JPC for detailed discussion.

The joint panel of both Houses formed to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill includes 31 MPs- 21 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha- from various parties, including the Opposition.