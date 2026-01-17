Jamiat chief Mahmood Madani writes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over mob lynching cases, seeks strict action In his letter, Madani reminded the Chief Minister that Bihar, the land of Gautam Buddha, has long been known for its traditions of compassion, non-violence and social harmony. He said recent incidents of mob violence have dealt a serious blow to this historical identity.

New Delhi:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani has written a detailed letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing concern over a series of mob lynching and killing incidents reported in the state, most of them involving members of the Muslim minority community. In his letter, Madani called for immediate, firm and transparent action against those responsible and demanded adequate compensation and rehabilitation for the victims’ families.

‘Bihar’s legacy of harmony under threat’

In his letter, Madani reminded the Chief Minister that Bihar, the land of Gautam Buddha, has long been known for its traditions of compassion, non-violence and social harmony. He said recent incidents of mob violence have dealt a serious blow to this historical identity.

He warned that across the country, a culture of hatred is being allowed to flourish openly, sometimes even with the involvement or endorsement of elected representatives. “When hatred turns into violence, bloodshed and murder, the silence of the state becomes extremely dangerous,” Madani wrote.

Series of violent incidents highlighted

The Jamiat chief drew attention to several recent cases that have caused widespread outrage. These include the alleged lynching of Muslim cloth trader Mohammad Athar Hussain in Nawada district, and the assault on Ahmad Azad in Gopalganj’s Mathia village, where he was reportedly tied to an electric pole and beaten in public on suspicion of carrying meat.

Madani also referred to the case from Madhubani district’s Chakdaha locality, where Mohammad Murshid Alam was allegedly abducted, tortured and humiliated after being labelled a “Bangladeshi”. Another incident cited was the killing of Mohammad Qayyum in Jhanjharpur following a minor dispute.

Shock over murder of widowed labourer

Expressing particular anguish, Madani spoke about the abduction, alleged gang rape and brutal murder of Hina Parveen, a widowed Muslim labourer from Bhairavpatti village under Murliganj police station limits in Madhepura district. He noted that Parveen was the sole caregiver to six young children.

“The savage killing of a helpless widow who was the only support for her six innocent children raises serious questions about our collective conscience and the effectiveness of the administration,” he wrote, calling the incident deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

Demands for justice, accountability and reform

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has demanded swift, impartial and time-bound action in all the cases mentioned, along with strict punishment for those found guilty. Madani also sought disciplinary action against officials found negligent in handling these incidents.

The organisation further called for adequate compensation, justice and full rehabilitation for the affected families, and asked the state government to issue clear and binding instructions to police and district administrations to curb mob justice, communal profiling and lawless behaviour.

In addition, Madani urged all local units of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to step forward to assist the victims’ families, especially orphaned children and others in urgent need of support.