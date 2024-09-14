Waqf Boards should be elected bodies like SGPC: Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani on Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani on Aap ki Adalat

AAP KI ADALAT: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani has rooted for elections in all state Waqf Boards and Central Waqf Councils just like the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee. His remark comes in the wake of the Waqf Amendment Bill which is before a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in the iconic television show 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, to be telecast on India TV tonight at 10 pm, Maulana Madani said: "We want, Muslims of India should form their Waqf Board on the lines of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. At present the government nominates people of its choice to the Waqf Boards. By bringing the Waqf Amendment Bill, the government, instead of improving the working of Waqf Boards, is trying to make it worse."

On Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's claim that the Centre had drafted the Waqf Amendment Bill after studying the Sachchar Commission and earlier JPC reports, and after consulting lakhs of people, Maulana Madani replied: "That is his claim. Our stand is that no consultation was made. There is a process for consultation and it is an open process. ..Our view is that there must be consultations and the Waqf Board should be formed like the SGPC. We are already giving our views to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, and if required, we will go to the streets too, in a democratic manner."

On UP Sunni Waqf Board's claim that the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra is a waqf property, the Maulana said: "If the land on which Taj Mahal is built is waqf land, then it belongs to Waqf Board, but it is controlled by Archaeological Survey of India. There are many such waqf properties which is in possession of both sides. ..Let us think with an open mind. This land is not going to China or Nepal to a country which I do not want to name. We Muslims are being portrayed as if we have come from another world. At the time of Partition, Muslims in India were given options, and we chose India. For Indian Muslims, there is no other better place to live than India."

HALAL CERTIFICATION

Maulana Mahmood Madani, who also heads the Jamiat Ulama Hind Halal Trust, also spoke about the controversy surrounding Halal-certified products. He said, "If we are asked to stop Halal certification, we will stop doing it today, right now. We are ready. 'Aaj, abhi band kar dengey'. We are not earning much from this, and are facing insults (beizzati). We are being made the butt of jokes (mazaak udaya ja raha hai)."

The Maulana explained, "it was the Ministry of Food Processing, different government departments, ISO and more than 50 importing countries, which wanted Halal certification of products, and we were approached, and a Halal certification system was developed with their advice.... We did not set Halal conditions, the conditions were set by the importing countries. You want to export food products and yet you are objecting. This cannot go together. You stop Halal certification. I have no problem. It was not we who set up this organisation. It was set up after much 'khushaamad' (requests). Importing countries were complaining that products coming from India were not Halal-certified. We are only helping our government departments."

On Halal certification, he said, the UP STF (Special Task Force) questioned him for two days and again for another two days. "Others were also summoned but they did not appear for questioning because of an exemption granted by the Supreme Court. I too had SC exemption, but I chose to answer questions."

Maulana Madani said, "Even toothpaste and water have to be Halal certified because we have to check whether gelatin, made from animal bones, or animal fat is used or whether 'naa-pak' (unholy) substances are used while treating water."

ON MODI

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Maulana said, "We may disagree with his policies, but if our Prime Minister gets honours and respect in any foreign country, I consider it an honour for our country. We disagree with his policies, but if anybody tries to bring disrespect (beizzati) to our Prime Minister, we are ready to sacrifice our life, we will fight.....I do praise Narendra Modi at some forums, but also criticise him at some other forums."

On why some leaders on foreign soil criticise Prime Minister Modi by saying that atrocities are being committed on Muslims, Maulana Madani said: "Even I will say this. If our problems are not solved, then I will surely cry, here and abroad. I will have to cry. On one hand, the media is trying to create a particular perception, and if no efforts are made to correct this by the government, media and civil society, then I will consider this not 'dosti' (friendship) but 'gaddari' (betrayal) for our country. The situation is bad and we should all join hands to improve this."

PRAISING MUKHTAR ANSARI

Maulana Mahmood Madani had words of fulsome praise for gangster-turned-politician Late Mukhtar Ansari. "I did say he was 'garibon ka masihaa' (prophet of the poor), Please go and ask people in his area. They consider him as a man who helped the poor. It is not because he was a Muslim. Even 80 per cent non-Muslims in his area consider him so. He was truly a man who helped the poor. Please show me one case where he forcibly occupied anybody's property. I can say this with confidence. His brother is now an MP. When people pass away, we normally speak good about them. I never praised him when he was alive."

On whether the law and order situation in UP has improved after the drive against mafia gangsters by Yogi's government, the Maulana replied: "Government should act strongly to maintain law and order, but there must be a limit to such action. If the limits are crossed, it cannot be justified. Implementation of rules should be the same for all, not in an improper manner. I do not object to taking action against mafia, but I object to crossing limits. You cannot punish a man's parents for his crimes."