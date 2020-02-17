New video of police-student scuffle at Jamia library surfaces

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Another video of Jamia Millia library violence surfaces

A new video of a scuffle between cops and students at Jamia Millia Islamia library has surfaced showing another angle to the violence that erupted on December 15, 2019. The video shows police entering the library and taking action against students who escaped to the study room wearing masks.

The video also shows students trying to exit from the Jamia library after cops took action while some students were seen carrying stones as police personnel resorted to lathi charge.

On Sunday, a CCTV video has emerged from Jamia Milia Islamia Old Reading Hall that shows how police stormed into the library and beat students with lathis on December 15, 2019. The 44-second video from Jamia library shows 12-15-2019 as the date.

In the video, one could see lathi wielding cops in helmet and protective jackets engage in indiscriminate baton charges on students. The Jamia library video shows students running away for cover.

The post said: "Exclusive CCTV Footage of Police Brutality in Old Reading Hall, First floor-M.A/M.Phill Section on 15/12/2019 Shame on you @DelhiPolice."

The video also showed policemen were seen wearing masks and thrashing students while asking them to leave the room. However, several students were also seen wearing masks.

After the video went viral, Delhi Police said that the case has been taken over by the Crime Branch and investigation is underway.

