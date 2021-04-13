Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre 102nd Anniversary: History and Significance.

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Today is the 102nd anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. On April 13 in 1919, hundreds of people were killed as a result of indiscriminate firing by the British troops in Jallianwala Bagh at Punjab's Amritsar.

Thousands of innocent people had gathered to mark the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi at the historic park in Amritsar. The Jallianwala Bagh has one exit gate. Then acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer gheraoed the park and blocked the exit gate. He then ordered troops of the British Army to fire, killing hundreds of innocent Indians and injuring more than 1,200 at the venue.

A total of around 1,650 rounds were fired for over 10 to 15 minutes, and the firing ended when the troops ran out of ammunitions. The incident is seen as a crucial turning point in the freedom movement of India. The troops retreated from the location as soon as the firing ended, leaving the dead and the wounded untended.

Jallianwala Bagh became a key point in the history of India’s struggle movement for independence and it is now a relevant monument in India. The monument still contains the holes that the bullets had made during the open fire, and they are marked at the monument in order to highlight the severity of the situation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said their courage, heroism and sacrifice give strength to every Indian. "Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian," he tweeted.

