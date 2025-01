Follow us on Image Source : PTI Passengers are seen running frantically after the incident in Jalgaon

Jalgaon train tragedy live updates: At least eleven passengers were killed after they stepped down from their train on the tracks and were run over by another train coming from the opposite direction in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening. Pushpak Express had halted after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire on board around 5 pm and a few passengers reportedly jumped off Pushpak Express and came under the coming Karnataka Express.