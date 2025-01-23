Jalgaon train accident: Rumour of fire to chain pulling, full story behind tragic 13 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visual from the incident spot in Jalgaon.

Jalgaon train accident: An unfounded rumour turned a routine train journey into a nightmare in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday (January 22). The horrifying sequence of events unfolded at around 4:45 pm which led to the tragic deaths of 13 passengers aboard the Pushpak Express. The panic caused by a false fire alert resulted in passengers jumping off the moving train, only to be rammed by an oncoming high-speed Karnataka Express. The aftermath of this tragedy left witnesses shocked and families devastated.

How the incident occurred?

The Pushpak Express was en route from Lucknow to Mumbai and it was travelling at full speed when chaos erupted. When the train reached near Pachora railway station in Jalgaon, a rumour of a fire in coach number 4 began spreading among passengers. The unverified claim of smoke triggered panic and passengers started scrambling to escape, as per reports.

Amid the chaos, some passengers pulled the train’s emergency chain, bringing it to an abrupt halt. Subsequently, many passengers jumped from the windows and doors believing their lives were in immediate danger. However, in their attempt to flee, they ran onto an adjacent track where the speeding Karnataka Express was approaching. In no time, the express train struck the fleeing passengers which resulted in a gruesome scene. Eyewitnesses described the horror with trembling voices as bodies were scattered across the tracks. Following the incident, local residents also rushed to the site to help the injured, but for 13 passengers, it was too late.

As per officials, miscommunication and the absence of real-time information created a deadly chain reaction. While authorities have yet to confirm the origin of the rumour, it’s believed that a minor electrical spark may have been mistaken for a fire. The railway ministry has launched a high-level inquiry into the incident. Pushpak Express departed from the spot in just 15 minutes, while the Karnataka Express was removed within 20 minutes after the accident, a Railway official said.

PM Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragic train accident which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. "Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office stated in a post on X.

Ex-gratia for victims

The Railway Ministry announced ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident. Rs 50,000 to the people who are seriously injured and Rs 5,000 to the people who have sustained minor injuries. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Jalgaon train accident on Wednesday. The state government will also bear all the medical expenses of the injured, the CM said.

ALSO READ: Jalgaon train accident: Death count of passengers rises to 13, Railway Ministry announces ex-gratia