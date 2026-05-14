Jalandhar BSP camp IED blast: Accused used own SIM to trigger explosion, arrested

Jalandhar:

The prime accused of the Jalandhar BSF camp IED blast, a resident of Punjab, was arrested on Thursday. According to sources, the method adopted by the accused to trigger the IED blast is startling. The accused had inserted his own SIM card into the IED. The accused placed a call to that very number, which subsequently triggered the IED blast.

Mastermind is Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti

The mastermind behind the IED blast is Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. According to sources, the accused procured the explosives used in the IED from an individual located in the border area. A search is currently underway for the individual who supplied the explosives to the accused.

Earlier, police said explosive material was used in the blast that occurred outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur emphasised that the police have made progress in their investigation and are actively following leads in connection with the incident.

Director General of Police inspects the blast site

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav inspected the blast site and also held a meeting with the inspector general of the BSF. On Tuesday night, two back-to-back explosions near security establishments rattled Punjab, causing panic and drawing condemnation from opposition parties, who labelled these as attempts to "destabilise" the state.



The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar outside the headquarters of the BSF's Punjab Frontier, while the second blast occurred at around 11 pm in Amritsar. Speaking to reporters, Commissioner Kaur stated that initial investigations suggest that some form of explosive material was used in the Jalandhar blast.

Forensic teams collect explosive swabs from spot

"Our forensic teams have collected explosive swabs from here, which have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination. We believe that the blast was carried out using explosives here," she said.

The Jalandhar police commissioner further said an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. The blast occurred around 8 pm near the BSF chowk on Tuesday. CCTV footage captured the explosion, which was followed by a cloud of smoke. An unidentified man was seen fleeing the scene for safety.

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Punjab blasts: IED used in explosions near BSF HQ in Jalandhar, Amritsar cantonment; high alert sounded