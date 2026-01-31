Jaishankar talks Gaza peace plan, flags terrorism at India-Arab League Conference in Delhi India and Arab League foreign ministers discussed advancing the Gaza peace plan, conflicts in Sudan and Yemen, and the shared threat of terrorism, stressing the need for coordinated action to strengthen regional security and stability

Advancing the Gaza peace plan, the conflicts in Sudan and Yemen, and the shared threat of terrorism dominated discussions at the India Arab foreign ministers’ meeting on Saturday, with New Delhi underlining the need for coordinated action to bolster security and stability across the region.

The meeting, attended by representatives from 19 Arab League members including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait and Qatar, was only the second such gathering since the inaugural meeting in 2016.

It took place against a backdrop of mounting security challenges in West Asia and wider geopolitical turbulence.

Delegates also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described the Arab world as part of India’s extended neighbourhood, bound by civilisational ties and a common commitment to peace, progress and stability.

In a message posted on social media, he said he was confident that deeper cooperation in technology, energy, trade and innovation would open up new opportunities and elevate the partnership.

Addressing the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that pushing forward a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, based on UN Security Council Resolution 2803, was a widely shared priority. He noted that several countries had already issued policy statements on the peace plan, either individually or collectively.

"The significance of our cooperation in trade, energy, emerging technologies, connectivity and people to people ties. The common threat of terrorism in all forms and manifestations; as well displaying zero tolerance towards it," he said during the conference.

Jaishankar also spoke of the transformation of the global order driven by shifts in politics, economics, technology and demography. He said these changes were most evident in West Asia, where the regional landscape had altered dramatically over the past year, with direct implications for India as a nearby region.

While Gaza has remained at the centre of international attention, Jaishankar highlighted other pressing challenges, including the conflict in Sudan, which he said was exacting a deadly toll on society, and the situation in Yemen, which carries implications for the safety of maritime navigation.

