Jaishankar on Tahawwur Rana's extradition: 'Big step in ensuring justice for victims of 26/11 attacks'

A day after Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments and called the development "a big step" in giving justice to victims and their families. Tahawwur Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national, was in the judicial custody in the US before the proceedings under the India-US Extradition Treaty began to send him to India.

"Appreciate the counter-terrorism cooperation between our two countries. This is indeed a big step in ensuring justice for the victims of 26/11 attacks," A Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Rubio acknowledged India's efforts to seek justice for those who were killed in the 26/11 terror attacks.

"We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Together, with India, we've long sought justice for the 166 people, including 6 Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I'm glad that day has come," Rubio said in a post on X.

In the meantime, the NIA said that Tahawwur Rana will remain in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days, where he will be questioned in detail about the "complete conspiracy" behind the deadly 2008 attacks, said the agency.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana on Thursday arrived in India following his extradition by the United States.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Tahawwur Rana was produced before the Special NIA Court.

The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his police custody. The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering a sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.

NIA further states that, as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India. Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets. He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has successfully secured the extradition of Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.