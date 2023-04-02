'Won't bear Indian flag to put down': Jaishankar's staunch message for Khalistani outside Indian Embassies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

Khalistani movement: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday said lambasted the recent Khalistani movements abroad where supporters of radical groups attacked the embassies of India. Speaking at an event in Dharwad, the minister in a staunch manner said New Delhi will not accept its national flag being pulled down.

"The days when India would have taken this lightly are behind us and this is not the India which will accept its national flag being pulled down by somebody," Jaishankar said.

"It is a message not only to those so-called Khalistanis but also to the British, saying this is my flag and I will make it even bigger if somebody tries to disrespect it," the External Affairs Minister said during the interaction.

Why this uproar?

Notably, the critical remarks from the minister came nearly two weeks after Punjab Police launched a manhunt for pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh in India. This also triggered violence within the country and abroad, including in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Answering a question on separatist Khalistani movements in different parts of the world, and on the measures India will take, Jaishankar said, "We have seen in the last few days some such incidents in London, Canada, Australia, San Francisco. There is a very small minority, with different interests, some interests are of neighbours, some interests are of people who try to use it for visas and for personal interest."

"They try to project this for their advantage and there are others who do not frankly wish India well," he added.

Jaishankar on security given to foreign embassies in India

Jaishankar also said, "The point here is that when we established embassies abroad when our diplomats are performing their task, we are very clear that it is the obligation of the country where these embassies are, where these diplomats are to provide security. After all, we provide security for so many foreign embassies.

" "If they do not provide security, if they do not take this seriously if there are such incidents, then we will give reactions from India," he warned the Khalistanis.

(With inputs from agency)

