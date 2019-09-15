Letter claiming to be from Jaish-e-Mohammed threatens to blow up 10 railway stations on Dussehra

Image Source : FILE Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar

Superintendent of Rohtak railway station in Haryana on Saturday received a letter purporting to be from terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. The letter warned of large scale destruction and sabotage as it said that the terror group is conspiring to blow up ten major railway stations across the country.

Names of railway stations like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Rohtak, Rewadi, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Jaipur, Bhopal, Kota have been mentioned in the letter. Apart from this, the letter warns of possible violence at temples in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

A person going by the name of Masood Ahmed has written the letter. In the letter, he claims to be JeM's area commander for Jammu and Kashmir. He has vowed revenge for 'deaths of Jihadis'.

Not taking any chances, the police and security agencies have started the investigation.

The letter, written in Hindi, was sent by ordinary mail to the railway police in Rohtak, an official of the Rohtak police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read | Don't know about Chinese muslims, busy with Kashmir issue: Imran Khan

Jaish-e-Mohammed threatens to blow up 10 railway stations on Dusshehra