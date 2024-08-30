Jairam Thakur alleges Himachal govt uses drones for surveillance: ‘Phones being tapped’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jairam Thakur

BJP leader and Himachal Pradesh leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Friday alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government is using drones for surveilance and phones are already being tapped. He said that when he was leaving for the Assembly, he saw a drone above his residence.

“When I was leaving for the assembly today, I saw a drone above my house. This government is violating privacy. Phones are already being tapped, and now drones are also being used for surveillance...The CM should have answered on this but he was silent on this," he alleged.

The development comes after the BJP on Thursday staged a walkout in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, alleging that the liquor vends were auctioned below the reserve price in five excise districts in the state.

Replying to a question by BJP's Randhir Sharma, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government made a revenue of Rs 485.18 crore from the auction-cum-tender policy while the total revenue during five years of BJP government was only Rs 665.42 crore. He asserted that there was complete transparency in the auctions.

Sharma, however, said that the liquor vends were auctioned below the reserve price in five excise districts -- Shimla, Kangra, Chamba, Nurpur and Una and alleged that it was a scam. He demanded a judicial enquiry and re-auction of the liquor vends.

Sukhu said that after his government came to power, it was functioning transparently while the BJP government did not hold the auctions for four years and only renewed the licence, causing loss of revenue.

The government adopted an online auction process and there was no discrimination and auctions were held seven times in Nurpur and Una, nine times in Shimla, eight times in Kangra and six times in Chamba during the current financial year and higher revenue was expected, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)