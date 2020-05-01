Jaipur to Patna among 6 'Shramik Special' trains to run today. Check details

Image Source : FACEBOOK A file photo of Jaipur Railway Station

A "Shramik Special" train will ferry migrant workers and stranded people from Jaipur in Rajasthan to Patna in Bihar today amid a countrywide lockdown. The Railways on Friday announced six "Shramik Special" trains that would move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The first such train was run with 1,200 passengers from Hyderabad to Jharkhand at 4.50 am on Friday.

The special trains will run from point to point. Nodal officers will be appointed for coordination and smooth operation of these "Shramik Special" trains. The timing of the Jaipur to Patna train which is to ply today is not known yet.

