Friday, December 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jagdish Thakor appointed Gujarat Congress president

Jagdish Thakor appointed Gujarat Congress president

Jagdish Thakor's appointment as Gujarat Congress president comes ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state.  

PTI PTI
Ahmedabad Published on: December 03, 2021 13:46 IST
Jagdish Thakor appointed Gujarat Congress president
Image Source : JAGDISH THAKOR FB PAGE

Jagdish Thakor appointed Gujarat Congress president

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Jagdish Thakor as the new president of the Gujarat Congress replacing Amit Chavda.

The appointment comes ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state, where Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP.

"Congress president has appointed Shri Jagdish Thakor as the President, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," an official statement from the party said on Friday.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President, Shri Amit Chavda," AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in the statement.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News