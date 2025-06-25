Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President, faints during Kumaon University event in Nainital Moments after concluding his speech at the event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down from the stage and made his way toward Mahendra Singh Pal, a former Lok Sabha MP and longtime parliamentary colleague.

Nainital:

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar briefly lost consciousness during a public event in Uttarakhand's Nainital on Wednesday (June 25), prompting a swift response from his medical team. The incident occurred during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University.

Unexpected health scare at university celebration

The Vice President had just concluded his address at the event when he descended from the dais and approached former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Mahendra Singh Pal, an old parliamentary colleague seated in the audience. The two, who served in Parliament together in 1989, appeared visibly emotional during their reunion.

Embrace turns alarming as Dhankhar collapses

As Dhankhar embraced Pal, he suddenly collapsed into his arms, alarming those nearby. Realising the seriousness of the situation, the Vice President's medical team acted swiftly and succeeded in reviving him within moments.

Quick recovery and return to schedule

Fortunately, Dhankhar regained consciousness quickly and was stable enough to proceed to the Raj Bhawan, where he is scheduled to stay during his three-day visit to Nainital. Officials confirmed that his condition was stable and there was no cause for major concern.

Start of a 3-day official visit

The incident took place on the first day of Vice President Dhankhar’s visit to Uttarakhand. He is expected to participate in multiple official engagements during his stay. According to a release by the Vice President's office, he will visit Nainital for three days from June 25 to 27. On June 25, Dhankar was scheduled to preside over Kumaun University's Golden Jubilee Celebrations and address the institute's students and faculty members.

On June 27, the Vice President will preside as Chief Guest over the 156th Founders' Celebration of Sherwood College. During this tour, the Vice President will also visit Raj Bhavan in Nainital.

Before the event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was warmly received by a distinguished gathering of dignitaries. Among those present to welcome him were Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya (representing the Chief Minister), Member of Parliament Ajay Bhatt, Haldwani Mayor Gajraj Bisht, Vice Chairman of the Forest and Environment Advisory Committee Deepak Mehra, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, IG Riddhim Aggarwal, District Magistrate Vandana, and SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena.