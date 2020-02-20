Jadavpur University Student Union Election Results to be announced today

Jadavpur University will announce the results of student union elections today. The university conducted student union elections on Wednesday after a break of three years. It was for the first time that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is fielding candidates.

The Jadavpur University conducted the student union elections for the posts of 12 office bearers as also over 600 class representatives. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded candidats for nine out of 12 office bearers of the students' union.

With number at 4,000, the humanities faculty has the highest number of students. There are 2,000 students in the science faculty while 700 in the engineering faculty.

Other parties in the fray are All India Democratic Socialist Organisation (AIDSO), All India Students Association (AISA), and the students wing of Trinamool Congress -- Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).