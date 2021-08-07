J&K: Srinagar's Lal Chowk Clock Tower lights up in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Srinagar's Clock Tower illuminated in the colours of the Tricolour last night, ahead of Independence Day.

The Clock Tower ('Ghanta Ghar') at Lal Chowk of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has been illuminated in Tricolour on Saturday, ahead of India's Independence Day on August 15.

"We have illuminated the Clock Tower ('Ghanta Ghar') at Lal Chowk in colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. New clocks fitted," Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu tweeted.

Mattu also congratulated the Srinagar Municipal Corporation for getting the job done.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on August 5 inaugurated a sports week to celebrate Independence Day in Srinagar.

