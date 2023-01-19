It is a propaganda piece: India on BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Controversy over BBC documentary

India on Thursday described a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as a "propaganda piece" designed to push a particular "discredited narrative".

The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing while replying to a volley of questions on the documentary.

The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state.

Bagchi said the documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling "this narrative" again.

"It makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it," he said.

Also Read: 'We've learnt our lesson,' says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif in message to PM Modi

Latest India News