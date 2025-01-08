ISRO postpones SpaDex mission docking due to satellite drift, new date awaited

Follow us on Image Source : X/@ISRO Sriharikota: PSLV-C60, the launch vehicle of India's SpaDeX mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has once again postponed the docking experiment of its ambitious SpaDex mission. Originally scheduled for January 7 and later moved to January 11, the docking has been delayed due to unexpected satellite drift observed during a maneuver.

In a post on X, ISRO stated, “While making a maneuver to reach 225 meters between satellites, the drift was found to be more than expected post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe.”