ISRO postpones SpaDex mission docking due to satellite drift, new date awaited

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has delayed its SpaDex mission docking experiment for the second time due to unexpected satellite drift during a maneuver. The mission, launched on December 30, 2024, aims to test critical in-space docking technologies for India’s future space missions.

Published : Jan 08, 2025
Sriharikota: PSLV-C60, the launch vehicle of India's SpaDeX mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has once again postponed the docking experiment of its ambitious SpaDex mission. Originally scheduled for January 7 and later moved to January 11, the docking has been delayed due to unexpected satellite drift observed during a maneuver.

In a post on X, ISRO stated, “While making a maneuver to reach 225 meters between satellites, the drift was found to be more than expected post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow is postponed. Satellites are safe.”

