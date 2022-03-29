Israeli PM Bennett postpones India visit after contracting COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting

Bennett, 50, was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5

The postponement came after Bennett tested positive for Covid 19.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's visit to India has been postponed in light of him contracting Covid 19, his office said on Tuesday. "Prime Minister Bennett's trip to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled," his office said in a brief statement.

Bennett, 50, was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5 to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ambassador of Israel to India H.E. Naor Gilon said, “The visit has been postponed and will be rescheduled. We are working with our Indian partners on another date for the visit as part of the celebrations of 30 years of Diplomatic Relations between the countries as well as 75 years of India's independence. Israel will continue to strengthen its robust friendship and growing partnership with the people of India.”

Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday. His office said the Prime Minister is "feeling well and will continue to work from home."

The premier’s postponement came a day after Defence Minister Benny Gantz also put off his planned visit to India due to the volatile security situation in Israel after two deadly terror attacks claimed the lives of six Israelis within days, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The maiden visit of Bennett who became prime minister in June last year was also aimed at expanding the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of innovation and technology, security and cyber, and agriculture and climate change.

