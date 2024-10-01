Israel pager attacks in Lebanon: What Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on India's safety concerns

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, while speaking at a curtain raiser event on the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, responded to a question related to the recent Israel's pagers attacks on Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon in the context of India's safety concerns.

He said supply chain interruption and interception is something we have to be very watchful of. "We have to have various levels of inspection whether it is at the technological level as well as manual level to make sure such things do not get repeated in our case," he added.

Gen Dwivedi says, "The pager that you're talking about, it's a Taiwan company being supplied to a Hungarian company. Hungarian company thereafter giving it to them. The shell company which had been created is something which is a masterstroke by the Israelis. And for that, it requires years and years of preparation. So it means they were prepared for it. The war does not start the way you start fighting. It starts the day you start planning. And this is what is most important," the Army chief said.

Coming on to our side, supply chain interruption and interception is something we have to be very watchful of, he added saying, we have to have various levels of inspection whether it is at the technological level as well as manual level to make sure such things do not get repeated in our case.

Situation stable but not normal: Army Chief on eastern Ladakh standoff

While speaking on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Gen Dwivedi said the situation is stable but sensitive and not normal.

Though a "positive signalling" is coming out from the diplomatic talks between the two sides on resolution of the row, the execution of any plan depends on the military commanders on the ground, Gen Dwivedi said.

India and China held two rounds of diplomatic talks in July and August with an aim to find early resolution of outstanding issues in their standoff on the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: 'Situation along LAC is 'stable' but not 'normal': Army chief Upendra Dwivedi on Chinese troops disengagement