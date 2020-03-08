ISIS suspects in Delhi sent to police custody till March 17

Islamic State suspects arrested in Okhla, Delhi have been sent to police custody till March 17. As per reports, both the suspects have been living in Delhi since last August.

Both the husband and the wife have been identified as residents of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, said police. It is further learnt that the couple had been running a social media page by the name of ‘Indian Muslims United,’ the purpose of which was to gather protestors against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Nationwide Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC).

Police said that the couple had been on the radar of intelligence agencies for some time.

The ISIS (K) has been involved in militancy since 2015, when the first attack claimed by the group was reported, according to Centre for International Security and Cooperation at Standford University.