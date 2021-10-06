Is UP in Pakistan, questions Sanjay Raut as opposition leaders stopped from visiting Lakhimpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

As ministers and political leaders are being stopped from visiting violence-hit Lakhimpur, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday questioned whether Uttar Pradesh is in Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Raut said, "Section 144 of CrPC is imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri and you (the government) are arresting (the opposition leaders) in Lucknow. What kind of law is this? Is UP is in Pakistan where the Indians are stopped from going? There is a restriction of movement from one state to another. Is this a new lockdown?"

An easy calm pervades Lakhimpur following Sunday's violence which killed 8 people including farmers.

Ever since then, opposition leaders are trying to visit Lakhimpur Kheri but have been either denied permission or detained on way, since section 144 has been imposed.

The government has formed an SIT, and an investigation is underway to nab the perpetrators.

The violence took place when some farmers were moved down under an SUV reportedly owned by Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra.

Farmers and opposition have alleged that it was Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra who was present in one of the SUVs that crushed farmers.

However, Ajay Mishra and his son, both have denied their involvement in the violence and also that they were present in those vehicles.

Both Ajay Mishra and his son have said that the convoy was on its way to receive UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya when some miscreants attacked vehicles which led to the driver losing control.

Several videos of the incident have also surfaced and are being probed by investigating agencies.

Farmers, opposition meanwhile have demanded the Centre to sack MoS Ajay Mishra and arrest his son.

