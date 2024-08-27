IRMS officer Satish Kumar appointed as new Chairman and CEO of Railway Board

Follow us on Image Source : X IRMS officer Satish Kumar.

Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) officer Satish Kumar has been appointed as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board. This makes him the first chairman and CEO from the Scheduled Castes in the board's history, senior officials of the Railway Board said. He is currently posted as Member of Traction Rolling Stock. Kumar's appointment comes as Jaya Varma Sinha, who is the current chairperson and CEO of the board, is superannuating on August 31 and Kumar's appointment will be effective from September 1.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri Satish Kumar, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Member (Traction & Rolling Stock), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board," a govt order said. It further added that his appointment is in the apex pay scale (pay level 17 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission).

Bureaucratic reshuffle

Sinha assumed the role of Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board on September 1 last year, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Just two weeks ago, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved a series of significant bureaucratic appointments across various ministries. This reshuffling of leadership involved new postings in key departments, including finance and defence.

ALSO READ: Railways to install AI-enabled CCTV cameras on locomotives, yards to address rising train accidents