IRCTC scam case: Delhi court allows Lalu Prasad Yadav to travel abroad for medical treatment

IRCTC scam case: The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday (September 28) gave permission to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to travel abroad for his medical treatment.

He had sought court's permission to travel to Singapore for medical treatment from October 10 to October 25.

The former Bihar chief minister is currently out on bail in the alleged IRCTC scam cases filed by the CBI and ED.

The Delhi court also granted more time to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to file his reply to the CBI plea seeking his bail cancellation. The court also asked Yadav to appear before it on the next date of hearing which is October 18 (Tuesday).

Prasad was granted bail in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case filed by the CBI in January 2019. The Delhi court had directed him not to leave the country without prior permission and not to tamper with the evidence.

Know more about the scam:

The CBI in its chargesheet filed between 2004 and 2014 alleged that a conspiracy was hatched in pursuance of which BNR hotels of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to IRCTC and later, for its operations, maintenance and upkeep, given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, which is based in Patna, Bihar.

The probe agency also alleged that the tender process, managed by PK Goyal, the then managing director of IRCTC, was “rigged and manipulated” and the conditions were tweaked to help the private party- Sujata Hotels.

Based on the CBI case, the ED also lodged a case of money laundering against Prasad, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav and others.

According to an FIR filed by the CBI, Prasad, the then railway minister, entered into criminal conspiracy with the owner of Sujata Hotels, Sarla Gupta, wife of his close associate Prem Chand Gupta, a Rashtriya Janata Dal MP in Rajya Sabha, and IRCTC officials for "undue pecuniary advantage to himself and others".

According to the CBI, Prasad knew about the whole process and was keeping a track of the tender proceedings.

(With agencies inputs)

