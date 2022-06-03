IRCTC luggage rules: Railways to fine passengers for extra baggage | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Passengers board a crowded train

IRCTC luggage rules: The Indian Railways unveiled new rules for extra luggage and said that passengers will have to pay penalties for carrying luggage exceeding the allowable limit.

In fresh guidelines, the IRCTC said that passengers can carry large luggage weighing between 40 and 70 kg in the railway compartment, depending on the class of travel.

The railways also warned that passengers who are found carrying extra luggage without a booking will be charged six times the standard price.

What is the luggage limit now?

The luggage limit is different for different classes of a train. You can bring up to 70 kg of luggage if you travel in AC first-class; 50 kg if you travel in AC second class; and 40 kg if you travel in AC third class.

For the sleeper class, the limit is 40kg and for the second class, the limit is 35kg.

How to book the luggage?

Passengers can book their luggage in advance on the website when booking their tickets. Luggage should be brought to the luggage office of the booking station at least 30 minutes prior to the departure time.

