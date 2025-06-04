IRCTC busts massive cyber racket behind ticketing scam, 2.5 crore fake user IDs blocked IRCTC has busted a massive cyber fraud involving fake IDs and bot usage that allowed tickets to be booked within minutes of the booking window opening, depriving genuine passengers. Over the past five months, 2.9 lakh suspicious PNRs were identified, and 2.5 crore fake user IDs were blocked.

New Delhi:

In a major crackdown on cybercrime, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unearthed a large-scale racket that was exploiting its ticket booking system by using fake user IDs and bots to book train tickets within seconds of the booking window opening. The scam had been a major cause of frustration for passengers, especially during festive seasons.

Despite the availability of a two-month booking window, passengers frequently complained that tickets for special trains would be sold out within minutes—often just a minute after the booking window opened. Many ended up on long waiting lists despite trying to book on time, with tickets seemingly unavailable as soon as they logged in.

Responding to persistent complaints, IRCTC launched an investigation and discovered a cyber fraud network that was using fake IDs and scripts to bypass standard booking protocols. The scale of the fraud uncovered was staggering. Take a look:

In the last five months, IRCTC detected 2.9 lakh PNRs that were generated within five minutes prior to the official opening of general and Tatkal booking windows—a clear violation of booking norms. The railways has blocked 2.5 crore fake user IDs, which were being used to create these premature and unauthorized bookings. These fake accounts were used to generate confirmed tickets that were then sold at inflated prices by agents to desperate passengers through unofficial online platforms. The fraud was carried out using automated tools and bots, enabling racketeers to outpace regular users and corner ticket inventory meant for genuine passengers.

Anti-Bot application to counter such cyber fraud

Railway authorities have now deployed an Anti-Bot application to counter this form of cyber fraud. The application helps detect and block automated ticket bookings, ensuring that the system remains fair and accessible to genuine users.

Officials said strict action is being taken against those involved in the racket, and measures are being strengthened to safeguard the integrity of IRCTC's ticketing platform. The development is expected to bring relief to millions of railway passengers who often find themselves unable to secure tickets, especially during high-demand periods like festivals and holidays.

(Reported by Anamika Gaur)