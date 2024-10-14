How to book last-minute train tickets through IRCTC's current booking facility | CHECK DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

With the festival season around the corner, one of the most important things people do is rush to book a train ticket, hoping to enjoy the festivities with loved ones in the comfort of their homes. However, we all know that this is not as easy as it seems. Many of us have faced the frustration of not finding a confirmed train ticket, and the Tatkal quota isn't always a reliable option either. This article brings you an important detail you can’t afford to miss—especially if you're looking for a confirmed train ticket but can't seem to find one.

We all know that the Indian Railways usually open train ticket bookings three months before the scheduled departure date. If you miss getting a confirmed ticket or make last-minute travel plans, the Railways offer the Tatkal quota (which opens one day before the train’s scheduled departure). However, not everyone gets a confirmed ticket here either. In such cases, you can try IRCTC's "current ticket system," which allows you to book a ticket even after the chart is prepared.

The IRCTC website explains the facility as “Current Booking is booking against vacant accommodation after charting.”

Steps to Book a Train Ticket Under the Current Booking Facility

Follow these simple steps to book a current ticket either via the IRCTC app or the IRCTC website:

Log in using your credentials, then proceed with the following steps:

Click on the ‘Train’ button and enter your destination and source station.

Enter details such as the date of departure. Note that the current booking system allows bookings only for the same day as the departure date. Once you’ve entered the required details, click on the ‘SEARCH TRAINS’ button.



A list of available trains on your selected route will appear on the screen. You can book a ticket in your preferred class—CC, EC, 3AC, 3E, etc.



If any current ticket is available for the selected train, it will show as ‘CURR_AVBL-’.

About current booking facility

About the facility, IRCTC on its website stated, “Current Booking is allowed for all types of users (normal and agent). Only E-Ticket booking is allowed. Only confirmed tickets shall be booked during current booking. Only senior citizens and disabled concessions shall be allowed. Boarding point change is not allowed for current booking PNR. Name/age/gender change is not allowed for current booking PNR. Booking in premium and Suvidha trains will be allowed with the last booking fare,”