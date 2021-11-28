iPhones, Google Pixels and other high-end gadgets worth over Rs 40 crore seized at Mumbai airport

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The customs had seized a total of 3,646 iPhone-13 mobile phones -- 2245 of the iPhone pro versions and 1401 iPhone pro max versions, along with a dozen Google Pixel 6 Pros and an Apple watch.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has caught a stockpile of iPhones, Apple watches, Google Pixels, and other high-end gadgets that are being smuggled into the country at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. The consignment had arrived from Hong Kong, stated officials.

In the bust, the customs had seized a total of 3,646 iPhone-13 mobile phones -- 2245 of the iPhone pro versions and 1401 iPhone pro max versions, along with a dozen Google Pixel 6 Pros and an Apple watch, said officials. The total value of the confiscated goods is approximately Rs. 42.86 crore, they further added.

The iPhone 13 models went on sale in India from September 2021 with a base price of Rs. 70,000, and some higher-end models costing Rs. 1,80,000. The import of mobile phones into India attracts an effective customs duty of around 44%.

The detection of such a large number of attempts to smuggle these high-end phones of the latest models shows how quickly smugglers establish their smuggling networks for the latest products, such as the iPhone 13. This discovery has helped in the detection of a serious import fraud, giving strength to the DRI.

