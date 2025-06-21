International Yoga Day: Andhra Pradesh sets two Guinness World Records in Yoga, Surya Namaskaram Lauding the event as a grand success CM Chandrababu Naidu said history has been created as the people across the globe celebrated the international Yoga Day.

Visakhapatnam:

In a major achievement, Andhra Pradesh gained two Guinness Book of World Records on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday. Lauding the event as a grand success he said history has been created as the people across the globe celebrated the international Yoga Day.

Addressing media persons after performing Yoga along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said 3.03 lakh people gathered here to perform the ancient practice, creating a world record for most people performing Yoga in a single location.

However, the exact number of participants will be announced by the Guinness World Records authorities.

Tribal students performed Surya Namaskar in 108 minutes

Over 22,000 tribal students participated in 'Yogandhra', a mass yoga session held at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam on June 21, 2025. The event, organised as a prelude to International Yoga Day, set a Guinness World Record.

CM Naidu said that the students simultaneously performed 108 Surya namaskar in 108 minutes in one location, thus creating another record. “The 11th International Yoga Day was a grand success. We have created a history. This is a super hit, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, alongside Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu stated that while the state expected around two crore registrations for the event, the number surged to 2.45 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed joy over the global enthusiasm for International Yoga Day, stating that "Yoga unites the world”.

CM Naidu hails India’s strength during International Yoga Day celebrations

Naidu underscored the transformative role of technology and youth in shaping India’s future. He said, “Technology is matured. If you adopt technology, you can do wonders.” He credited economic reforms for sparking innovation and entrepreneurship, and said India’s early adoption of technology, combined with its demographic dividend, the energy of its youth, is proving to be a gamechanger.

Highlighting the scale and success of the Yoga Day event, Naidu shared that nearly 3 lakh participants were issued QR codes as part of a tech-driven initiative, a move he said is being recognised by the Guinness World Records. Calling it an “inspiring time” for the country, Naidu said the convergence of tradition, youth energy, and technological innovation reflects a new and confident India.