Image Source : PIXABAY Jim Corbett leads with most number of tigers in India; Nagarhole, Bandipur follow

The world is celebrating the International Tiger Day today (July 29). Tigers are one of the most preserved animals in the world. The latest report issued by Union forest and environment minister Prakash Javdekar says that India has 2,967 big cats that classify as tigers.

Uttarakhand's famous wildlife sanctuary Jim Corbett leads India's chart with 231 tigers followed by Nagarhole in Karnataka with 127. Bandipur, also in Karnataka is home to 126 tigers while Bandhavgarh in MP and Kaziranga in Assam both hold 104 tigers each.

Most tigers in India

Jim Corbett - 231 Nagarhole - 127 Bandipur - 126 Bandhavgarh - 104 Kaziranga - 104

Among the states, Madhya Pradesh has the most number of tigers with 526 and Karnataka (524).

