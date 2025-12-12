International Janmangal Conference begins in Delhi; 'One Fast Every Month' movement launched Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief, attended the event on Friday and spoke about the importance of fasting. In his remarks, Rajat Sharma said he has known Ramdev for a long time and pointed out that the Yoga Guru "eats only to live".

New Delhi:

The two-day International Janmangal Conference began on Friday at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. During the event, held under the guidance of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Jain Saint Acharya Prasanna Sagar, 'One Fast Every Month' movement was launched. Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief, also attended the event on Friday and spoke about the importance of fasting.

In his remarks, Rajat Sharma said he has known Ramdev for a long time and pointed out that the Yoga Guru "eats only to live". "The work done by Prasanna Sagar Maharaj is nothing short of a miracle. As part of the current lifestyle, people talk more about eating, and very little about not eating," he said.

'Fasting an act of restraint'

The India TV Chairperson said fasting is an act of restraint, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about tackling the challenge of obesity. He said following discipline while fasting is critical, and Friday's event will give a new direction to the country.

"When I was eight or nine years old, there was a shop in Chawri Bazar, owned by a member of a Jain community. I used to visit him. A friend of mine was also from the Jain community. The more I understood the Jain community, the more I realised that Jain people live more for others than for themselves. Their contributions are immense,” he said.

Ramdev praises Rajat Sharma

During the event, Ramdev praised Rajat Sharma and said that the India TV Editor-in-Chief is 68-year-old but looks 45 due to his fitness. "Rajat ji once told me that a person from the Jain community gave him Rs 20, and he still remembers it. That is remarkable — people forget matters involving hundreds of crores, but he remembers Rs 20 given to him as a scholarship," he said.

Union Minister talks about pollution

The event by also attended by Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, who said the central government is concerned about the air pollution in the national capital. He said the government has implemented the BS6 and BS4 norms, and will soon bring 240 PNG-based industries.

"We want to reduce PM10 levels. We are working with other neighbouring states to implement pollution-control measures. We are coordinating with the Delhi government to ensure that pollution remains under control,” Yadav added.

About Friday's conclave

The event is centred around the theme: "The Right Vision of Public Welfare: Fasting, Meditation, Yoga, and Indigenous Thought". Under this, a 'One Fast Every Month' programme was organised. On Friday, the event was attended by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Jain Saint Acharya Prasanna Sagar, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, and others.