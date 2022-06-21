Follow us on Image Source : @DELHIAKSHARDHAM International Day of Yoga celebrated at Delhi's Akshardham Temple.

International Day of Yoga: The 8th International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the world by Yoga enthusiasts as the event returned to an in-person format after over two years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was marked this year under the theme "Yoga for Humanity".

The International Yoga Day was also celebrated at Delhi's Swaminarayan Akshardham temple, one of the most visited tourist places in the national capital.

Yoga, India’s most cherished cultural heritage is a gift to the world towards the global cause of health & wellness for all, Akshardham temple said in a tweet.

PM Modi performs Yoga at Mysuru Palace

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Yoga along with thousands of participants at a mass demonstration in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace on Tuesday and said the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among countries, and that it can become a problem-solver.

Leading the main event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), Modi said Yoga brings peace to our universe and gave the hope of a healthy life to humanity.

"Yoga brings peace for us, the peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, Yoga brings peace to our society, nation, the world and the universe," Modi said, quoting rishis, maharshis and acharyas.

NDMC organises Yoga events at 75 locations in Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised events at 75 locations on Tuesday on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

The main event was organized at Charkha Park in Connaught Place where Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena along with NDMC chairperson Bhupinder Singh Bhalla and vice chairperson Satish Upadhyay performed the common yoga protocol.

Besides Connaught place, the NDMC organised yoga day events at Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden, Singapore Park, Sanjay Jheel, Commonwealth Park and many other locations in the capital.

Events were organised at 45 NDMC Schools and several other locations like parks, gardens, working women hostels and Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs).

The NDMC collaborated with Art of Living at Nehru Park, Gayatri Pariwar at Talkatora Garden and Patanjali at Lodhi Garden for yoga day performances.

In order to facilitate participation in the yoga day celebrations, the NDMC made necessary arrangements of civic and basic amenities, including potable water, mobile toilets, ambulance and first-aid desk along with providing mats and T-shirts.

Around staff manpower under the supervision of 100 nodal officers were deployed by the NDMC at all locations where more than 20,000 participants performed common protocol of yoga.

The live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from Mysuru in Karnataka on LED screens was also arranged at five venues.

