Intel agencies expose plot by Khalistani terrorist organisation to kill farmer leader 

Intelligence agencies have tracked a conspiracy by Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) to eliminate a farmer leader protesting at one of the Delhi borders. According to news agency ANI, the plan was to defame India by killing a farmer leader amid the ongoing protests. The conspirators, based in Belgium and the United Kingdom, hatched a plan to kill a farmer leader in a coordinated manner.

The KCF's plan was also to settle score with the leader who was allegedly "involved in eliminating KCF cadres from Punjab in the past". KCF is a militant organisation involved in various assassinations in India. The outfit has members based in various countries like Canada, United Kingdom, Belgium and Pakistan.

A senior government official told ANI that credible inputs were received regarding the KFC's conspiracy. Intelligence agencies learned that three KCF militants who are from Belgium and the UK were planning an assassination of a farmer leader currently protesting at Delhi border points against the Centre's farm laws.

According to the input, the farmer leader was allegedly involved in eliminating KCF cadres in the past in Punjab, the ANI report said.

Information received by agencies also said the KCF perceived that the killing of the leader at this juncture could lead to increase in violence in India and onus of killing will be on government agencies or workers of a political party.

Notably, Khalistani separatist groups have been trying to gain ground through farmers' protest. Earlier on January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for repeal of the three farm laws. Some of them hoisted religious flags at Red Fort, the Mughal era monument from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on Independence Day. The role of Khalistani supporters in violence was unearthed later.

Following the violence, the government asked Twitter to block nearly 1,000 Twitter handles for spreading misinformation and fake news related to farmers' protest.

