INS Shalki submarine in Colombo on a two-day visit from August 02-04

Follow us on Image Source : HCICOLOMBO.GOV.IN The submarine was accorded a ceremonial reception by the Sri Lanka Navy on August 2, 2024.

Indian Navy’s submarine INS Shalki, is in Colombo, Sri Lanka on a two-day visit from August 02-04. The submarine was accorded a ceremonial reception by the Sri Lanka Navy on August 2, 2024. During the visit, the Commanding Officer is scheduled to call on the Commander of the Western Naval Area Rear Admiral WDCU Kumarasinghe, followed by a visit and briefing of Sri Lanka Navy personnel onboard.

Personnel from High Commission of India in Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka Defence Forces are also scheduled to visit the submarine. INS Shalki is a Shishumar class diesel-electric submarine, commissioned into the Indian Navy on February 1992. This is the first-ever submarine to be built in India.

Earlier, Kalvari class submarines INS Karanj and INS Vagir had visited Colombo in February 2024 and June 2023 to celebrate International Day of Yoga.