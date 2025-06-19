Inquiry panel says Justice Varma didn’t report cash stash, recommends removal A Supreme Court-appointed inquiry panel has found that multiple eyewitnesses, including police and fire officials, saw a large pile of Rs 500 notes, some half-burnt, inside Justice Yashwant Varma’s Delhi residence after a fire in March.

New Delhi:

A Supreme Court-appointed inquiry panel has found that multiple eyewitnesses saw a large pile of currency notes inside the Delhi residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, but the judge failed to report the matter to the police or judicial authorities. The panel described his conduct as “unnatural” and recommended his removal from the Allahabad High Court.

According to the panel’s findings, eyewitnesses, video evidence, and photographs confirmed the presence of a substantial quantity of cash, mostly Rs 500 notes, in a storeroom at Justice Varma’s residence, some of which appeared half-burnt. Despite this, neither the judge nor his family filed a police complaint or informed senior judicial officials.

“The judge’s claim of lack of knowledge is unbelievable,” the panel observed. “If there was any conspiracy, why did he not inform the Chief Justice of the High Court or the Chief Justice of India?”

Eyewitnesses, fire and police officials confirm cash sighting

The panel examined 55 witnesses, including Justice Varma’s daughter, Diya Varma. Statements from fire and police personnel described seeing a “large pile” of Rs 500 notes on the storeroom floor after a fire broke out in March. One witness said, “It was the first time I saw anything like it in my life.”

Domestic staff denied seeing any cash, but the panel found no reason to disbelieve the consistent accounts of public officials.

Attempts made to conceal presence of cash, says panel

The storeroom where the fire occurred was reportedly under the exclusive control of the judge and his family. The cash reportedly “disappeared” after the incident, and the room was cleaned out. The panel said Justice Varma’s private secretary, Rajinder Singh Karki, allegedly instructed fire officials to omit any mention of the cash in their report. Fire services officials also claimed they were told not to pursue the matter further as “higher-ups were involved.”

Panel rejects claim of conspiracy against judge

Justice Varma has claimed that the incident was a conspiracy to malign him. However, the panel rejected this defence, stating: “Currency notes were seen by multiple people and recorded in real time. It is implausible they were planted to frame him.” The committee also flagged the possible roles of his daughter and private secretary in the removal of evidence or cleaning of the scene.

Judge transferred, but continues to deny wrongdoing

After the incident, Justice Varma was transferred back to the Allahabad High Court but has not been assigned any judicial work. He has neither resigned nor taken voluntary retirement. The panel said the inquiry has “undeniably established” that a significant amount of cash was recovered and recommended his removal. Justice Varma has described the inquiry as “fundamentally unjust.”