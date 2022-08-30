Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shocking! Infant stolen from Mathura railway station, found at BJP corporator's home in Firozabad

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested eight people, including a BJP corporator in the case of a 7-month-old infant stolen from the Mathura railway station. The infant was later recovered from the home of BJP corporator Vineeta Agarwal in Firozabad. Firozabad Mayor Nutan Rathore confirmed that Vineeta Agarwal is a BJP corporator.

The infant was stolen six days ago and has been recovered and handed over to his parents. Firozabad Municipal Corporation Vineeta Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal had paid Rs 1.80 lakh for the infant as they wanted to have a male child though they had a daughter, the officials said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and reacted to the incident and wrote, "The BJP has stolen the present and future of children. Now, at least do not do this work!" He also shared a news report of the incident.

Police investigation revealed that one Deep Kumar of Hathras, who sells asafoetida at the station, had kidnapped the child from the platform. "An infant named Sanjai was stolen at 4 am on August 24 from platform number 8/9 while his parents were asleep, the SP said. The infant was son of one Radha, a resident of Parkham village under the Farah Police Station in Mathura district, SP (Railways) Mustaq Ahmad said.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, six teams were formed to work out the case, the officials said. According to officials, the act was the work of an organised gang, including two ANMs, one posted in Hathras and the other in Firozabad. These ANMs or auxiliary nurse midwives, looked for couples bereft of a male child as potential buyers, the officials said.

The officials identified the accused as Prem Bihari and Dayavati, who run a private hospital in Hathras, Poonam and Vimlesh, the ANMs, and Deep Kumar, who stole the child, besides one Manjeet. No reaction has yet been received from the arrested corporator's side or from the BJP.

(With PTI Inputs)

