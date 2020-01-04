Amid infant deaths in Kota, 10 newborns die in Rajasthan's Bundi

10 newborns die in Rajasthan's Bundi

A spate of infant deaths in Rajasthan continues as the toll mounted to 117 after 10 newborns in Bundi lost their lives, causing havoc for the health ministry in the Ashok Gehlot-led government. The number of infant deaths was revealed by the Additional District Collector (ADC) while he was on a visit to a hospital.

Speaking on this issue, duty in-charge at the hospital, Hitesh Soni said, "During December, 10 infants lost their lives due to various ailments. Some of them had also come after they were referred to this hospital from other places, some of the infants were underweight, while others had breathing issues and a few also had consumed contaminated water."

"They were already in a serious condition, that is why the deaths occurred," he added.

In their clarification, however, the hospital administration said that the deaths of children occurred due to various causes and added that it was not due to their irresponsibility.

Meanwhile, the Additional District Collector took a report of the incident and also instructed the hospital administration to ensure cleanliness in order to avoid any chances of contamination.

The reports of infant deaths in Bundi hospital has come when more than 100 infants lost their lives at a government hospital in Kota. The central government has sent a team to probe the reason behind these deaths at Kota's JK Lone Hospital.

Lok Sabha speaker and MP from Kota, Om Birla on Friday met the families of the newborns who died at the hospital.

(With inputs from ANI)

