Image Source : PTI No permission for weddings till April 30 amid COVID-19 surge, says Indore DM

The Indore district administration has decided not to give permission for weddings till April 30 amid the unprecedented increase of COVID-19 cases. "No permission will be given for weddings as there's a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. People are requested to postpone their weddings and stay home till April 30," said Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh.

"This will help us reduce numbers as hospitals' capacity is full now," he added.

He also informed that they have been getting complaints of black marketing of Remdesivir injections.

"Two people who were caught yesterday, have been charged under NSA. Be it hospitals or shopkeepers, anyone involved in black marketing will be booked under NSA," Singh said.

MP: Remdesivir black marketers to face NSA in Indore

Black marketeers of Remdesivir injections in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, which is the worst hit by the pandemic in the state, will be booked under

the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a senior official said on Monday.

Besides, the administration has launched a process under the NSA to prosecute a doctor and a medical representative caught black-marketing the scarce antiviral drug the previous day.

So far, 91,015 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the Indore district since March 24, 2020.

The count of COVID-19 fatalities in the district is 1,054, as per officials.

Latest India News