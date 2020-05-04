Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Indore: With 43 new cases, city's tally mounts to 1611; death toll at 77

As 43 news cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, the total number of cases in Indore rose to 1,611. Meanwhile, 77 people have lost lives due to the virus. So far, 9,374 samples have been tested, out of which, 383 have been tested negative. In Indore, 362 people have been discharged and cured so far.

Two people in their 50s with comorbidities died over the past three days in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, taking the death toll from COVID-19 in the state's commercial capital to 76. Indore, with 1,568 cases as on Sunday afternoon, is among the urban areas worst hit by the outbreak in the country.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia on Sunday said a 55-year-old woman and 59-year-old man died of the infection over the past three days.

India witnessed the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in as 2,487 new COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours across the country. Meanwhile, the deadly contagious virus claimed 83 lives on Sunday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage