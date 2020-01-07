Indore: 26-year-old commits suicide after failed sex reassignment surgery

Image Source : PTI Failed sex change surgery leads to suicide

A 26-year-old man who underwent a sex change to turn into a woman ended life in depression here, police said. The deceased identified as Palak Tewari hanged self on Saturday night at Chandan Nagar locality said police sub-inspector Suresh Bunkar on Sunday. Palak was living with a man for the last eight years. She had earlier admitted that she had undergone sex change for sexual fulfillment.

Preliminary investigations suggest Palak faced physical problems after surgery, the SI said. "There were problems with the urinary system and she lapsed into depression as treatment and correctional surgery had failed," Bunkar said.

Her body has been sent for post mortem in MY Hospital and investigation is underway to find out why she took this step. "No case has been registered yet," he added.

Palak got married to Rohit four months ago in a temple. She underwent surgery for the wedding.

The family told the police that she suffered from depression but the reason is unknown.

Police said Palak possessed documents like Aadhaar card, driving license, etc in the name of Palak Tiwari. Sources said Palak was known as Harish before surgery, but, police denied it.

Sources said Palak and Rohit were married for eight years. However, police said they married four months back and were in a live-in relationship till then.

"They were in a live-in relationship as it was found during the preliminary investigation. Palak's husband Rohit Tiwari cannot be booked under Section 377 of IPC," said Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar.

